Dear BJP Govt, Swami Vivekananda Wouldn’t Have Approved of CAA-NRC

We celebrated all the different religious festivals together, we all went to the same schools together, we all played in the same neighbourhood together, and we were all proud to be Indian – in an India that had a Constitution that claimed to uphold justice – social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and opportunity; and fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.

It is ironical that on the day prior to Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, that is, 11 January, and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to bring in the dawn of Vivekananda’s birthday at Belur Math in Kolkata, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was notified to come into force by the Government of India. Modi chose Belur Math to say that CAA is “not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship”, but unlike Swami Vivekananda, why then did this government exclude one religious minority alone, and why should a secular country give citizenship on the basis of religion when our Constitution does not permit it?

These are extracts from the address of Swami Vivekananda at the World Parliament of Religions, Chicago, on 11 September 1893:

“I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.”