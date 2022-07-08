Mental Health & Social Media: What Happens When Your Own Therapist Trolls You

So, I reached out to them and got an appointment. Knowing how protective I am of my personal life, my friends had suggested that I should break down my walls and open up as much as possible if I really wanted to heal. Armed with all the pep talk about trust and safe space, I went for my first session and unloaded my vulnerabilities. I was as forthcoming as I could be, in the first session. I won’t get into the specifics as that’ll be a breach of confidentiality. But they listened and I felt heard. They also suggested things I could do in my own time, and I did that. Up until this point, there were no red flags.

After this interaction, I saw them on my Twitter feed. They had liked one of my tweets. I wasn’t even sure if it was them, and I ignored it. I went for one more session and opened up myself even further. I thought they really got me. I was happy to have found a good therapist. But my elation was short-lived.