Farmers & Tourists, Both, to Gain From Maharashtra’s Agro Tourism

As countries brace themselves for a world post-pandemic, one industry which has suffered enormous losses needs a complete overhaul. Even as people return to their pre-lockdown lives, chances that they will start undertaking tourism as before are bleak.

Though ‘Mission Begin Again’ is under way world over, travelling while adhering to safety protocols can prove to be quite a hassle.

It is in this light the recent decision of Maharashtra Government to come up with Agro-Tourism policy should be seen.

Blending agriculture and tourism and harnessing its potential for people’s welfare is indeed a praise-worthy idea. Thanks to the efforts and vision of State Tourism Minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray, the Cabinet recently approved the Agro-Tourism policy.