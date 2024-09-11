Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar: The Sagacious Sovereign of Malwa

“A ruler’s dharma transcends the mere act of governance; it resides in the unwavering pursuit of justice, ensuring a legacy that enshrines righteousness for eternity.”

Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar epitomises an unparalleled confluence of virtue, judiciousness, and enlightened governance, emerging as a beacon of 18th-century Bharat.

Her reign, commencing on 11 December 1767, and enduring until her passing in 1795, stands as a testament to her extraordinary acumen, transformative policies, and indomitable spirit in a patriarchal epoch. Ahilyabai’s reign is not just a chronicle of administration; it is a study of the exercise of power anchored in moral integrity, foresight, and an unyielding commitment to justice, which reverberates through history.