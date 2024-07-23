Tilak: The Revolutionary Nationalist and a Champion of Hindu-Muslim Unity

Besides Tilak, those who formulated the Lucknow Pact were Ambika Charan Mazumdar (then President INC), Surendranath Banerjee (former President INC), Annie Besant, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Mazrarul Haque and Raja of Mahmudabad. Though Malaviya opposed the Pact, Tilak had his way as the other members supported him. According to CS Ranga Iyer, a leading journalist of the day, “Tilak was the most religious, most learned in the Vedas and amongst the most Orthodox of the Hindus present there… yet he would not listen to anything against the Pact. Lokmanya Tilak's attitude was the deciding factor in the Hindu-Muslim settlement.”

The great nationalist leader, perhaps the greatest before Gandhiji, died on 1 August 1920. Three decades later, unveiling Tilak's portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru concluded his tribute to him thus,

It was not my privilege to come into close contact with Tilak. When he was at the height of his career, I was away in a far country, still a student. But even there, his voice and his story reached us and fired our imagination. We grew up under that influence and were moulded by it. In a sense, India to the youth of that time was what had been presented by Tilak, through what he said and what he wrote, and, above all, what he suffered. That was the inheritance that Gandhiji had to start his vast moments with. If there had not been that moulding of the Indian people and India’s imagination and India’s youth by Lokmanya, it would not have been easy for the next step to be taken. Thus in this historical panorama, we can see one great man after another coming and performing acts of destiny and history which have cumulatively led to the achievement of India’s freedom. We meet here not only to unveil the picture of this great man, the Father of India’s Revolution but to remember him and to be inspired by him.

