Ladies, A Marketing Gimmick Controls Your Clothes During Navratri!

Earlier this week, a colleague asked me: why are so many women wearing red? All of Bandra station looked red. The colleague has recently moved to Mumbai from Delhi. While we were talking, in came our cameraman, Chintamani, wearing red. Deepak from Accounts was wearing red, too!

I knew the colours were announced in a Marathi newspaper, but I thought it had roots in some religious book. To get more details, I called up Bharatkumar Raut, who was the editor of Maharashtra Times when it all started. The story he told me left me surprised. This story has not been published so far, Raut told me jokingly, adding he was saving it for his autobiography.