JNU Violence: Why Kashmir’s Students Can Neither Mourn Nor Protest

Kashmir was rendered an open-air ‘prison’ after the scrapping of Article 370 and subsequent downgrading of J&K’s status to that of a UT, and its bifurcation. We were under curfew for months, and we continue to live without internet. Few from mainstream India's Muslim fraternity raised their voices seeing our plight. “Our children were picked up in the dead of night and put into jail cells of Agra,” Adil adds.

“We were ignored by them in our bad times, so we are behaving as others in their bad times,” he concludes.

While many reflect on the seeming apathy of Indian Muslims towards the oppression of Kashmir, many state that the Kashmiris have gotten ‘fed up’ of protesting against a State of ‘lawless laws’.

“It is not only the security forces’ presence and the insensitivity of outside Muslims towards us that is contributing to the silence of masses here in Kashmir. But it is the non-yielding nature of protests that have made the people fed up,” says Farzana Nisar, a journalist based in Srinagar.