Madhya Pradesh Crisis: What Indian Muslims Need to Do Politically

Now, for the Rajya Sabha seat, Scindia joined the same party whose leaders’ hate speeches is believed to have been one of the reasons that sparked communal violence in NE Delhi.

It is not just the issue of some individual leaders, but most of the non-mainstream parties including the SP, the BSP and the NCP which are said to believe in secularism, aligned with the BJP to form the government. The JDU, the LJP, the AIDMK, the YSR Congress and others are currently in alliance with the BJP in states or in the Centre. These secular parties, who claimed to be secular, also helped the BJP pass the CAA, the revocation of article 370, and the Triple Talaq Act in the Parliament.

The fundamental issue is that the people who claimed to fight against the BJP are the very ones who are joining the BJP and allying with them. The people whom Muslims vote for to protect themselves, are now supporting the BJP’s majoritarian policies. Then what is the point of supporting these secular leaders and the parties?