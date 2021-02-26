‘I Fought Kashmir’s DDC Polls — And Here’s Why I’m Disillusioned’

But the blatant manner in which chairmanship positions of the DDC were captured in Kashmir Valley — in total violation of the constitutional and ethical principles of polity — has disappointed many young and aspiring Kashmiri Muslims like myself, who are being cultivated as the ‘seeds of future political change’ in the Kashmir Valley.

To begin with, one must say that DDC elections were conducted and held in an absolutely honest and fair manner, and the credit goes to the administration in a region that saw the infamous alleged rigging of the 1987 J&K state assembly elections that paved the way for the rise of separatist militancy in Kashmir Valley.