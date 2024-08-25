Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: The Need for a United Front

In 1947, when Jammu and Kashmir decided to join the dominion of India, the decision was based on the ideals of the country's secular political vision. In addition to the Union’s undertaking, J&K was to be given complete liberty to decide on matters except the ones mentioned in the Instrument of Accession. This appealed to the sensibilities of the few leaders of that time, and they were assured that choosing India would be a better option to preserve their distinct identity.

There was, however, an attempt to control the freedom of thought expression, and political articulation through manipulation, surveillance, and other types of control. The autonomous position guaranteed by Article 370 of the Indian constitution was seen as a barrier to the completion of the unification project.

So, both the secular nationalists and the Hindu nationalists, in tandem, hollowed it out through dozens of Presidential Orders and rendered this provision almost useless. The gradual and institutional undermining of J&K's autonomous position was ensured by the Indian political class. The Hindu nationalists, however, started the political discourse around its “incomplete integration” by problematising Article 370.