‘It’s the Woman, She’s the Type’: How Sexual Assault Never Leaves You

One of the biggest reasons why I couldn’t write or talk about multiple incidents of sexual assault is that an ‘outsider's’ voice is internalised in me. The second reason is power. My assaulters had power, and I had none. My assaulter saw his name come up in #Metoo allegations, but is he talking about it in therapy four years later? Probably not. I have often fantasised about writing in great detail and calling out these “powerful” men, but every time, the other voice in me grows louder.

The voice tells me:

“But you know I saw her pictures, she isn’t even that pretty. I think she is lying.”

“She used to do acting and stuff, right? Maybe she is doing all this to grab attention. And that’s what all women do after when they are unsuccessful. ”

“I mean, come on. The same old #Metoo story. Why did she even meet these men? We all know how these powerful men are.”

“Going by the way she behaves, talks and dresses I always felt these sorts of incidents would happen to her.”

The saddest thing is that these words come to me in the voice of a woman. In some way, then, this is also the voice of patriarchy.