Indian Matchmaking & Marriage: What Leads To ‘Unmarriageability’?

The stigma of ‘unmarriageability’, as defined above, through the lens of class / caste, could not be found in any of the well-known dictionaries, but the phenomenon is all-pervasive and insidious.

Someone who is studying caste and the annihilation of it, would not be conscious about the present alone but would also examine the past in trying to understand its genesis and roots. It is so because in order to ascertain a practical scheme for the annihilation of caste, what is equally essential is the knowledge of how caste was created in the first place.