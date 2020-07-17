I’m A Stepmom – and I Love My Stepson. Stop Branding Me As ‘Evil’

When I first met my husband, he was two years into a bitter divorce battle with his then wife. Divorce is an ugly reminder that as easy as it is to commit to someone, it is just as hard to sever ties.

After a long and expensive process, my partner secured both the divorce and custody of his eight-year-old son. We do not have custodial agreements in India; we have divorce petitions that lay out the guidelines for sharing a child as per the agreements between the petitioners. Sole custody is a provision that the court rarely grants, unless requested. My partner took on the role of the permanent custodian whereas his ex-wife has interim custodial rights. These terms are only loosely defined as per the law.