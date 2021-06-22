India’s Foreign Policy from Israel to Myanmar: U-Turn is Troubling

India has not only changed domestically, its foreign policy has also taken a 180-degree turn.

The country has left its non-aligned days far behind. It’s now taking stands in favour of states indulging in outright brutality: abstaining from the Palestinian cause; abstaining from the vote on Myanmar.

Why this silent support to a country that is bombing the hell out of the Arabs? And another that has killed its Muslim residents with impunity, and is now firing the daylights out of its own unarmed citizens who are fighting for democracy?

Is India hoping to get the same response from these countries, if the need arises?