How Hindi Fought a Tough Battle to Emerge as an Official Language

Even as yet another Hindi Diwas is being celebrated on 14 September, numerous debates continue to swirl around the question of Hindi. Among the many misconceptions that surrounds the language is the perception that it is the national language of the country.

That, it is not. Hindi in the Devanagari script is the official language of the union and several special directives are given for the promotion of Hindi — “…to promote the spread of Hindi language, to develop it so that it may serve as the medium of expression for all the elements of the composite culture of India” as perArticle 351 of the Constitution.

The debates about Hindi, its imposition and resistance from non-Hindi speaking parts of the country are likely to continue in the foreseeable future. But one debate that raged for some time about Hindi has pretty much been settled — that of its script. As is well-known and more importantly, widely accepted, Hindi is almost always written in the Devanagari script.