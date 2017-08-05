How Anti-Mandal Protests Stoked ‘Caste Fires’ in Our Young Minds

Students were trying hard to break barricades and enter the premises. The police force first tried a mild lathi-charge. That started a cat and mouse game. We would run back only to gather back on the same spot again. Then they tried shelling us with teargas, but to no avail. Suddenly someone from threw a stone inside the Police HQ. Quick came the reply, a hail of stones, from inside the PHQ.

The forces had protective gears to save themselves from our stones, we students had nothing. A pitched battle followed. Two of my juniors from college seemed to be right in the middle of the melee. I requested Barkha Dutt and Radhika Bordia, who later became professional colleagues in journalism, to try and find a safe place before things get out of control.

While this was on we got news that one Rajeev Goswami from Deshbandhu College has tried self-immolation in another protest against Mandal Commission near AIIMS. That news was enough to disperse students.