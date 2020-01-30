How This Goddess Ensured I Got Tipsy this ‘Dry’ Republic Day

The last thing anyone would have on their mind during the just concluded Jaipur Literature Festival is visiting a temple. The hectic eclectic schedule of the festival rarely allows for other engagements. The believers, however, say that when Shakti, the Feminine beckons, you inch closer to Her, even if you are not a devotee.

This Republic Day, I found myself standing outside the Shila Devi temple inside Amber Fort, unsure of whether I should muster the courage to enter the 17th-century shrine. To begin with, I’m a non-believer, and my temple visits are mostly meant for socio-cultural musings. I avoid entering a shrine unless appropriately attired, thanks to multiple unpleasant experiences across the world, sartorially speaking. I now have the wisdom to not go anywhere even remotely religious when dressed in a knee-baring outfit.

Yet, I stood near the temple barricade along with a bunch of devotees-comprised of both locals and travelers.

The erstwhile royal family of Jaipur has been according high veneration to the temple of Shila Devi. The idol of the goddess, a form of Durga, was brought by Raja Man Singh I of Amber from Jessore (now in Bangladesh) in 1604. According to the legend, Man Singh worshipped goddess Kali to secure a battle victory. Kali appeared in his dream and granted him his wish. Man Singh found the idol of the goddess in the sea in the form of a shila (Slab). He brought it back to Amber and got this temple constructed.