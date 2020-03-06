Climate Emergency: How One Teenager Stood Up for a ‘Greta Cause’

February isn’t the most exciting month in the UK. Bristol is where I am currently. It’s grim, cold and rainy. There aren’t any tourists to add some colour to the gloom. And there’s very little entertainment on offer. Out on the streets, everyone seems to be going about with glum umbrellas, and inward-turning looks. Quite bleak at the best of times.

But a few days ago it was announced that Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate warrior, was coming to Bristol for an event. And just like that, overnight, the city sprang to life. The only question on everyone’s lips was, “Are you going to be there?”

Of course I was going to be there! I don’t see Greta taking a ship all the way to India anytime soon, unless of course, she plans to personally berate our own herd of climate change-denying leaders in India, which would be very welcome! But, until then, this would be my only chance to see her speak in person. And I wanted to know what it was really like at one of her iconic climate marches.