Bidding Goodbye to Gail Omvedt, Who Epitomised the Figure of an Activist-Scholar

United States-born scholar and activist Gail Omvedt died on Wednesday, 25 August, at the age of 81 in her village Kasegaon, in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. I had gone to meet Gail in Kasegaon in 2017; I was accompanying a friend who was working on a documentary on her. Unfortunately, neither Gail nor her husband Bharat Patankar was at home that day.

Gail was already at an advanced age at that time and was showing signs of frailty. I knew this was my only chance to see her in person, and felt bad that I had missed it. However, all the people we met in Kasegaon that day spoke very fondly of Gail and her work.

Even though I never got to meet her, I encountered Gail multiple times through her writings and discussions on her with others interested in Maharashtra’s Phule-Ambedkarite movement. When a young friend of mine heard of her death today morning, she messaged, “Feeling like I’ve lost someone very close to me,” an emotion shared by many because no matter what their age, people who knew her work, did not just admire her but also felt kinship towards her.