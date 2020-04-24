Video Editor: Purnendu PritamConsidering that so many journalists have tested positive across the country, the Delhi government initiated a separate COVID-19 testing facility for journalists on 22 April. I decided to get myself tested, despite being asymptomatic.Mainly because while reporting from the ground, I have visited places like a quarantine facility in Jharkhand, a shelter home for migrant workers in Delhi and have also covered NGO volunteers distributing ration in Delhi's slum areas.According to Indian Council of Medical Research, or ICMR, nearly 70-80% of the population infected by COVID-19 in India only have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. As a responsible citizen and journalist it was my duty to get myself tested and not become an unwitting and invisible coronavirus spreader.Here is my video blog of the COVID 19 testing process that I went through at the testing facility. While at the facility I also spoke to a few other journalists, and also to healthcare workers. It was interesting, and humbling, to speak to a few other colleagues who are professional and courageous enough to get on with the job despite the risks. They all also talked about not compromising on safety under any circumstances.I will be under home quarantine while I wait for my results. I've been told it will take two days. All I can say at the moment is... Fingers Crossed! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)