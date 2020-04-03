Corona Lockdown: Take It From a Fauji, Here’s How You Can Survive

Ah! The coronavirus lockdown has its plusses and minuses – on the negative side there are many, starting with the unfortunate large scale casualties, and for the others, the fear factor and the continuous washing of hands due the lurking fear of the deadly fat-encompassed protein stuff. The positive is that menfolk have possibly realised that the daily chores of the lady of the house are many – they take time, are painstaking and have been done all these years of conjugal life without any ask for recognition.

And then there are the memes and jokes going around, the most poignant one being the take on the so-very-romantic Lata Mangeshkar song, ad-libbed on screen by Priya Rajvansh for Dharmendra playing an Army Major in the 1962 war film Haqeeqat – zara si khansi hoti hai to dil sochta hai, kaheen yeh woh to nahin!