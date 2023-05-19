Empowering the Youth to Become Advocates for Social and Political Change

The role of children in advocating for social and political changes is not a new notion but rather a concept that has grown into a conviction with time and years. The new age world is an integration of technological advancements, social evolution, geographical expansion, and political stabilisations.
But as there’s a bad side to almost every good thing, our world unfortunately also suffers from numerous issues which have begun or may soon grow into a cause of concern for every one of us. And the funny thing is that these issues are not something which we are unaware of but rather, turn a blind eye to.
Age is No Barrier
The world is currently facing numerous challenges such as poverty, gender inequality, climate change, and various forms of discrimination and social prejudices, among others. These issues are realms that expect a concerted effort of citizens for resolution regardless of age, social or financial status, or cultural background. Like united bundles of sticks, we are expected to stand together to prevent such biased issues from ruling the world and as everyone would agree, age is not a factor or limit to achieving or taking a stand for something, right?
Similarly, the idea that children have the freedom to creatively engage in decisions and provisions that affect them is not an outlook but a concept that has continued to gain momentum in the past and continues to do so in the present, due to its potential to create a more inclusive and equitable society.
A world where age is not a barrier to expressing your opinions, establishing your choices, and putting your dreams into action is a vision we all dream of every day and is ideal for most of us. Making this vision into a reality is crucial in creating a secure future for generations to look up to, and allows children to realise both their rights as well as duties and responsibilities and be aware of the global situation and issues and engage in brainstorming solutions and curating ideas leading to self-development.
Throughout history, we have seen children taking a stand and leading social movements in different parts of the world.
Gandhi believed that children were the future of India and that their participation was essential to building a just and peaceful society. He saw children as a source of inspiration and energy, capable of bringing about positive change through their actions and words.
One of the most significant events that Gandhi organized for children was the Bal Sena or Children's Brigade. This was a group of young people who were trained in non-violent resistance and actively participated in demonstrations and other non-cooperation campaigns. The Bal Sena played a vital role in the Quit India movement, which was a major campaign for Indian independence that took place during World War II.
Children are a Ray of Hope
Young people have the potential to be powerful advocates for social change, and there are many ways to equip them with the tools and resources to be effective. Here are some ways in which young people can be empowered to become effective advocates for social change:
“Education is the mother of leadership” (Wendell Willkie): Education and awareness are critical to empowering young people to become advocates for social change. They need to be taught about the issues they care about and the ways in which they can make a difference. This can be achieved through school curricula, community workshops, and online resources.
“Secret of going forward is getting on track, with a little support”: Mentoring and support are essential to the success of youth-led advocacy initiatives. Young people just need some supervision and support from adults who can offer advice, connect them with resources, and help them navigate the challenges they may face. This can be achieved through mentorship programs, community networks, and partnerships with organizations that work with young people.
Moreover, childhood is not just about growing up. It has a wider perspective. It’s all about children getting the right moral, social, and cultural values at the right time. Children are the ray of hope in this deep water, as I prefer calling them. Thus, investments in their development can yield significant economic benefits in the form of a more skilled, educated, and engaged workforce that is better equipped to tackle complex challenges and drive innovation.
What Kind of World Do We Want to Form?
But the sad thing is young people from around the world face a range of challenges and opportunities that vary depending on their country and region. In India, children face challenges such as access to quality education, hunger, lack of healthcare, several threats to safety, and violence and exploitation. Furthermore, children from marginalized communities often face discrimination and inequality.
Children are always the most vulnerable group in any conflict. Children living in war-affected areas, for example, have to face the daily reality of bombings, shelling, and other forms of violence. They are forced to flee their homes, and some even have to leave their families to seek refuge. Now, protection in early age is essential for a well-developed morality, right?
But these kinds of situations lead children to an underdeveloped mindset and personality. Children in Ukraine and Russia for instance, are exposed to propaganda and biased information that often promotes hate and stereotypes towards the other side. This can lead to a narrow-minded worldview and an inability to understand different perspectives. The war can also leave psychological scars on children, which can impact their development and future.
Having a healthy and growth-oriented mindset can help children become advocates for a better world rather than harbouring feelings of revenge and hatred. A growth mindset emphasizes the importance of learning, perseverance, and resilience. Children who develop a growth mindset are more likely to seek out diverse perspectives and empathize with others' experiences. To overcome such and probably many more challenges, strategies such as investing in education and healthcare, promoting child protection policies and laws, addressing social inequalities and discrimination, and ensuring child participation and empowerment can be implemented.
So, as we reflect on the potential of empowering children to be advocates for social and political change, we must ask ourselves: What kind of world do we want to form? Will we continue to sideline the voices of the next generation, or will we embrace their energy, passion, and vision for a better future? Ultimately, the choice is ours to make. But if we choose sensibly, we may just be able to create a world that is more just, more equitable, and more sustainable for generations to come.
By working together and prioritizing children's rights and needs, we can create a brighter future for all children, regardless of where they live.
(Rajeshwari Mandal is a class 10 school student who recently won the prestigious title of 'The Young Writer of India 2022' by 'Notion Press', a renowned publication house. With a passion for addressing social issues and a curious mind, Rajeshwari has been actively writing on various topics, ranging from education to human rights. She has previously written articles for The Telegraph - student edition and The Times of India.)
