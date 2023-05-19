Empowering the Youth to Become Advocates for Social and Political Change

The role of children in advocating for social and political changes is not a new notion but rather a concept that has grown into a conviction with time and years. The new age world is an integration of technological advancements, social evolution, geographical expansion, and political stabilisations.

But as there’s a bad side to almost every good thing, our world unfortunately also suffers from numerous issues which have begun or may soon grow into a cause of concern for every one of us. And the funny thing is that these issues are not something which we are unaware of but rather, turn a blind eye to.