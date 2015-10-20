Durga Pujo Away From Home and the ‘Ostrichian’ Principle

None of this is because I am a snob or that I have not fallen in love with the magic and spirit of Durga Pujo. Quite the contrary. By blotting these things out, I try to convince myself that Pujo does not exist and the illusion helps me get over these few days, whenever I spend them away from home. As I see it, I am only following the Ostrichian principle that if I bury my head in the sand and censor the flow of information about a certain thing, that thing ceases to exist anymore.

In the last few years that I have been away from home, I couldn’t muster up the enthusiasm to go pandal-hopping in Delhi or Mumbai or wherever else I was at the time. The reason I have not, I think, is simply because if anything, Pujo means being at home, in the company and among the cacophony of people and places you know – I suppose the sense of belonging a cat gets when it curls up on its favourite rug.