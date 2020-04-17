Dr Sailo Served Meghalaya, But Couldn’t Find a Final Resting Place

On 15 April, a PDF attachment popped up in a journalists’ WhatsApp group that I am part of. Initially, I didn’t pay much attention to it but when comments like ‘so sad’, ‘this is unacceptable’, started appearing in the reply trail, I opened the document.

It was an open letter written by Arthur Wungthingthing. son-in-law of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the director of Bethany Hospital in Shillong. Dr Sailo was Meghalaya’s first COVID-19 patient, who passed away on 15 April.

The note by Arthur was more of a message written in desperation, to tell the world what he and his family were going through since Dr Sailo tested positive. Eight family members have also tested positive since then.