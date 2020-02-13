What I Saw at BJP’s Delhi Headquarters on Counting Day

And speaking of cake, it reminds me how on 23 May at the BJP's national headquarters, food items came out one after the other. I was present the day BJP stunned everyone by winning over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Apart from cakes and laddoos, there was dhol and dancing, and with songs playing all afternoon, the mood was carnivalesque.

That day, BJP workers and supporters from as far Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar thronged the headquarters to participate in the jubilation.