Delhi Under Siege: Can COVID Hashtags Turn Into an Inquilab?

The statesmanship of Vajpayee Sa’ab and the moderate days of Dr Manmohan Singh feel like an India of a milieu gone by. The staggering impunity with which a psychological dominance is cast over our freewill today is a crime in itself. With an obsession with power and an incompetence so acute, which person of intelligence and repute will be willing to join the ranks?

Can the mother who lost her son to the Batra Hospital tragedy give her “mann ki baat” for a change? Will it be possible to douse the atrocities of the hour when the call to 2024 is sounded? The hinterland might forget the rationed grants and promises, it will forget the eloquent affiliations with poverty through poetry, but it will never forget the flames of death.

When votes are disguised as a trojan called “vikas”, when barbed wires and nails are drawn around our farmers, when migrant workers die on the roads due to lockdowns announced at a whim, when currency disappears overnight from the hands of a kirana shop, when tax reforms are injected with the same haphazardness as the vaccine, when institutions of art and culture are replaced with ideas of orange ostentatiousness, when an intolerant intarsia weaves itself through our secular fabric, when a mock-victory that precedes an impending apocalypse is chest-thumpingly announced from international platforms, when there’s more death in the air than life … then a hashtag that’s taken down is the birthing of an “inquilab zindabad” of another kind.

