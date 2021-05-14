A Burning: COVID Deaths Have Hit Home; Our Homes Are Now Ashen

In Hinduism, as in other religions, a lot of importance is given to the last rites — in this case the cremation process — as it is the final act of the soul being freed from the body, as is believed by many. However, at a time when mass cremations are happening across Delhi and people are being made to wait in queue to finish the last rites of their loved ones, the traditional rituals are not being performed properly.

While some may choose to turn off the TV and stop watching the morbid news and heartbreaking visuals of burning pyres and grieving relatives, others are witnessing these horrors in their own homes, and don’t have the choice to ‘switch off’.

For many of us the days are spent transfixed to the TV, watching the gut-wrenching portraits of bereaved families at the cremation grounds and thinking about the fragility of life.