Testing Positive for COVID-19 Exposed Us to the ‘Delhi Disease’ 

We tried our best before being defeated.

For the past eight months, our household of eight (husband, wife, two daughters, two live-in domestic employees, and two dogs) had been following all the instructions that the central and state governments had been giving us. In addition, we looked up various national and international experts for advice. Our family became a butt of jokes from friends and neighbours for being “paranoid”. Nothing, however, could avert the inevitable. All our efforts could accomplish was buy us some time.

COVID-19 infected five of us. And our ‘positive’ results were just the tip of this iceberg which I’d like to call the Delhi Disease.