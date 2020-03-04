Coronavirus Crisis Will Test India’s Will to Boost Ties With China

The two months in Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS) were very hectic. Colleagues in SASS made me feel most welcome; the two months passed in a jiffy. As I was winding up my short stay, life had something else in store for me. I got the news that I had received the China Government Fellowship. Under this prestigious fellowship, I was fortunate to be given an opportunity to pursue my PhD in the School of Government, Peking University. It was not an easy decision to take the fellowship; I had much to consider.

I finally decided to take the plunge (xiahai). I registered myself at Peking University, eagerly waiting to make new friends. During a conversation with one of my new friends, I came to know that a PhD from Peking University means that I will be required to submit my doctoral thesis in Mandarin. I thought the friend was pulling my leg. To clarify my doubt, I approached the office of the School of Government.