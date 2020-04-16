Coronavirus Lockdown & Boredom: Yes, Domestic Helps Are ‘Bored’

It also gives them a chance to step out into the larger world and carve out a space within their largely patriarchal families – albeit within strict power hierarchies. Long term domestic workers over the years also gained the trust of their employers. The middle class employer is, more often than not, capricious, unfeeling and exploitative and the older feudal system has slowly changed into a more contractual one.

However, the Indian middle class also recognises how reliant they are on the workforce which services their homes and makes their lives more comfortable. This can lead to long term employment and a mutual relationship of trust and dependence from both parties.

The lockdown—necessary as it was—has meant a sudden cessation of all activities outside our homes for us all is especially hard for domestic workers. Their leisure activities were snatched in between time at home and at their workplace: when they walked towards their workplaces, in between the various homes they worked in, when they met their friends to catch up and gossip and even sometimes indulging in dalliances. Lockdown has taken them back to where they started and is a reminder of how easily they can slip back into poverty as well as confinement.