My Mother Tested Positive for COVID-19: 8 Lessons I Learnt from It

My mother is the pillar of our family – she always puts my dad and me before herself, runs around the house like clockwork, making sure we get our timely meals. With her hospitalised, my dad and I felt lost. We fervently video-called my mother every three-four hours, to check on her. We would sit in front of the television and randomly surf channels before coming right to discussing my mother’s health – again.

My mother is one of the strongest and most practical people I know. She was in high spirits, joked about having anti-bodies and how she does not have to worry about going to the supermarket anymore. But the isolation got to her on the third day.

No amount of video calls, Netflix or reading magazines could compensate for the face-to-face interaction or even something as simple as dinner with the family. She was no longer sending photos from the hospital. Every time we called, she would tell us she wanted to come back home.

She was then shifted to home quarantine after five days in hospital.