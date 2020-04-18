Have You Heard of ‘Insomnia Epidemic’ Or Clouds with Plague Seeds?

Fed up with the tsunami of coronavirus related posts on social media, some of us have turned back to our bookshelves and made up our mind to read books bought over the years and left untouched. There is actually a Japanese word for it. Tsundoku. It’s the habit of buying more books than one can read.

Now there are high chances that many readers, looking for some relief from this paranoia in their rich collection of books, have actually picked up a book that deals with epidemics. Those who filled up their shelves with coveted classics might have run into Daniel Defoe’s Journal of the Plague Year (1722) or Albert Camus’s The Plague (1947); while the ones who went for bestsellers might just encounter a copy of Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake (2003), or Peng Shepherd’s The Book of M (2018).