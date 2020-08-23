The Chinese Trojan Horse That Distorted Tibetan History   

On a recent 8 July press briefing at the US State Department, Secretary Mike Pompeo extended a belated Happy Birthday to His Holiness 14th The Dalai Lama. All major Tibetan media outlets reported this news widely. One is hard-pressed to recall if any other high-ranking government officials made similar public announcements in the past.

One may then assume that this year signals a new beginning for the Tibetan struggle after what seems like a long drawn-out dormant period that saw an unfortunate co-relationship between China’s meteoric economic rise and the diminishing hope for Tibet’s future. This year may see a reversal of this co-relation as the world continues to witness Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) unexpected fall from grace following its botched response to the COVID-19 outbreak.