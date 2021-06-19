COVID-19 and Learning: Children’s Right to Privacy in Digital Age

Since COVID 19, children form a significant part of a population connected to the internet through various gadgets, be it for schools or other purposes. When children are using several devices based on the “Internet of Things”, there is something about childhood that ought to be protected and exposing them in suitable measures. A simple example could be when we teach our kids how to ride a bike; we just don’t teach them how to paddle and push the breaks; we also teach them the limitations of riding a bike on when and where and how they can ride.

Parents are supposed to protect children’s interests, but, often, parents are incapable of saving their own data and digital privacy.

The relevance of children’s privacy has been further substantiated through scholarly research establishing how the notion of privacy amongst parents and how they perceive their children has changed dramatically in the last decade.

Children are now independent data subjects on their own who are connected to multiple devices and generate their digital data through the webserver. They have their own unique digital identity; they have their rights, interest, and preferences. This needs to be considered while laying down the rules for data protection.