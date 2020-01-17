If Nation is Family, Why Isn’t India Listening to Upset Members?

I do not have any experience in nation-building; however, 35 years of my existence, has taught me that nation and family home are very much alike. A democratic nation state is bound by the borders that make up the country, and the family home is bound by the contours of the structure that makes up the house or the modern-day apartments. A family home is made up of members of the family, tied to each other by a bond-of-blood, who reside in the house and contribute in making it a ‘home’.

A nation, similarly, is made up of a large mix of people of different genders, races, colours, religions, classes, castes, professions, physical and mental attributes, ideological inclinations et al, playing their role in nation-building, connected by the feeling of belonging, sanctified by the contract–the Constitution.

Underlining this arrangement is the promise that each will be heard and concerns shall be addressed to the extent these do not affect any other group adversely.