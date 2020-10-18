Bihar Polls: Brand Nitish Kumar Is In Crisis & There’s No Way Out

Several surveys point out that the brand Nitish Kumar has been compromised. The recent survey by CVoter said that over 50 percent voters in Bihar are angry with Nitish Kumar and want him out.

While all politicians face the crisis of credibility every now and then, Kumar’s crisis lies in not being able to counter this perception.

He needs someone to bolster his image so that he can again assert his authority as the only reliable option in Bihar.

In 2015, Kishor’s team established a direct connect with masses with his campaign ideas, be it the door-to-door cycle yatra, where workers rode bicycles fitted with calendar cards that read “Har Ghar Dustak” or “Saat Nishchay”.

He played around the personality of Kumar who could answer Modi tweet by tweet and slogan by slogan. Just before every rally, Kumar would be asked to tweet, posing questions to Modi, which shifted the news cycle the way Kishor wanted.

Compare this to the strategy now: Kumar tweeted on 2 October and then on 7 October, a surprising gap of five days in the middle of an election campaign. And the cherry on the cake was his Facebook post on Hindi Diwas in English! The disorientation in his campaign is visible.