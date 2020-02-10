Election Year Bonanza for Bihar: Poor Performance Rewarded Again

However, if my reading of the recommendations of the finance commission is correct, the state has been rewarded yet again for continuing to be backward.

There are three main criteria—population, area and income distance—to arrive at, what the finance commission says, the “horizontal” devolution of central pool of revenue.

The report says: “Income distance has been calculated using methodology similar to what was adopted by the FC-XIV. A three-year average (2015-16 to 2017-18) per capita comparable Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been taken for all the States. Income distance has been computed by taking the distance from the State having the highest per capita GSDP. In this case, Goa has the highest per capita GSDP followed by Sikkim. Since they are very small and atypical States, to avoid distortions, the State with the third highest per capita GSDP—Haryana—has been taken as the benchmark to avoid distortions.”

Income distance has the maximum weightage of 45 percent. Population and area have been assigned weightage of 15 percent each by the 15th Finance Commission. The 14th Finance Commission had assigned 50 percent weightage to income distance, 17.5 percent to population and 15 percent to area.