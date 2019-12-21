Azad Bail Hearing: How Cops Refused to Let Journos Enter Courtroom

On the evening of Saturday, 21 December, several of us legal journalists were waiting at the Tis Hazari Court for the production of Chandrasekhar Azad 'Ravan' before a Magistrate.

Azad had been arrested during the intervening night of 20-21 December, in connection with his role in the Daryaganj protests in Delhi, which had seen a private car set on fire, and a lathi-charge by the police.

Others who had been arrested in the case had already been produced before the Duty Magistrate, Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur – who had remanded them to two days’ judicial custody and set their bail hearings for 23 December.