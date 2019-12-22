To PM and HM, With Love From a Bengaluru Protester

It does not matter to the dead – Nehru, ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi or ‘Veer’ Savarkar – whether their names and deeds are hailed or mauled. It does not matter to the gods whether you curse them or chant to them, build or destroy places of worship in their name.

It does, unfortunately, matter to the living whether they are allowed to live at the least and peacefully, if possible. Hence, I will not question whether you build a sky high temple or raze down a mosque. It simply does not matter. To those with hate no temple is enough to pray and to those with love even rubble will show the path to the divine. I will also not question whether you make a state into a union territory overnight or split it down the middle.

It is clear, neither a state nor a union territory will offer justice if the intention is to deny it and either can ensure justice if the intention is to do so.

It does not even matter to me that you withdraw any special status. In any case, my request was only to be treated and to treat all others as equal and not special. Not just in letter, but in spirit.

I will also endure any changes and introduction of ‘fakes’ or ‘facts’ to history. Ultimately, when my present and future is in jeopardy, history does become a luxury!

I hope these assertions and clarifications can allow the space and earn me the right to be listened to. Everyone is speaking, but, it seems Sir, you have refused to listen and declared all those speaking against you as against the country.