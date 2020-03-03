Dear Arvind Kejriwal, Don’t Become What You Once Despised

Ideally, Kejriwal should have visited the violence-hit localities in the first two days to help calm tensions. Even his appeal to call in the army for relief came only on 26 February, three days after the violence first erupted.

The Delhi government itself was missing from the riot-hit 'mohallas' and only chose to wake up days later. According to a report by Scroll, of the nine relief camps, opened for those displaced by the violence, eight are night shelters lacking basic hygiene.

Except an announcement of a shelter being constructed at Mustafabad, which the government claims will be able to accommodate around 1000 people, all other shelters reportedly can't house more than 50 people.