5 Baje, 5 Minute: Why I Saluted the Women of Shaheen Bagh

In the middle of this global pandemic…I know that’s a terribly tired way to start a sentence…but I am using custom-fitted language to get you to read this. In these times of a billion panic messages per second, I have had some time to do what our Prime Minister has bidden us to. Stay at home and reflect. `Chintan,’ as many like to call it. And I have found this.

I am very middle class. That means that I am mostly in the middle of everything and stand for lots of nothing. Neither am I committed to the side of the very well-off who can pull out a rosemary and mince pie out of their larder using `leftovers,’ while fretting about having to be at home. Nor am I in-sync with most of India that does not have the luxury of staying in. I can self-quarantine. So this has made me very confused about where I stand vis a vis the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. Sisters and brothers I am naturally aligned with politically.