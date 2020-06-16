Recently, Javed Akhtar became the only Indian to be honoured with the Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.Speaking to The Quint, the veteran lyricist opened up about the huge honour and also touched upon the migrant crisis that is plaguing the country. “I had no idea about the Richard Dawkins Award. I received a message congratulating me and I thought someone was pulling a prank. But then I saw their official Twitter page also mentioned my name. I am very happy to receive the award. I have received a number of awards for my poetry, films and craft but this is the first time I am being recognised for my critical thinking”, Akhtar said.Javed Akhtar also shed light on Bollywood celebrities being called out for condemning the George Flyod incident while remaining silent on issues plaguing the country. “Celebrities in our country speak on issues for which they think they won’t land in trouble. However, it’s wrong to shun them also because if they indeed land in deep trouble nobody will come to save them. It’s not the same for celebrities in Hollywood”.Akhtar added that he is deeply hurt about the troubles that the migrants are facing because of the lockdown. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.