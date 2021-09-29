ADVERTISEMENT

World Heart Day : How All Matters of Art Belong to the Heart

World Heart Day: Understanding the matters of heart through poetry

Fabeha Syed
Published
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this video, <strong>The Quint</strong>'s Fabeha Syed reads Javed Akhtar's nazm, 'Dil'.</p></div>
Heart is the only thing that inspires and drives every form of art. Urdu poets, like all others artists, too have listened to their hearts every time they decided who the subject of their shayri is going to be.

On this World Heart Day, The Quint's Fabeha Syed brings you a few ashaar about 'dil' you can keep close to your heart.

Edited By :Padmashree Pande

