5 Reasons Why Working From Home With a Toddler is a Curse

Once upon a time ‘Work from home’ sounded fun. But now that it is becoming the new normal, it’s no more fun.

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, we are all trying our best to be responsible citizens and stay behind closed doors. But working from home is getting harder with a 14 month old running around the house screaming “Mamma! Mamma! Mamma!”

There are a million reasons for why I want to go back to office, so badly. But I decided to list down 5 reasons, why this work from home culture is a curse for mothers with toddlers.