Under One Roof But Isolated From Kids – A Doctor’s Pandemic Diary

(It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic affected men and women differently. This Women’s Day, The Quint is asking women to pause and reflect on the year that was. Here’s the first of the three-part video series – Her Pandemic Diary.)

It’s no mean feat – treating more than 200 COVID-positive women and delivering over 60 babies of infected women. But Dr Shehla Jamal managed to succeed, despite the many hiccups along the way.

A 38-year-old gynaecologist at the Rajshree Medical Research Institute in Bareilly, Dr Jamal is a mother as well. And the last one year has been anything but easy.

She has been, single-handedly, looking after her kids and home, and managing work during the pandemic. Her husband is a doctor in the Indian Army, and just like Shehla, he is serving the nation, away from home.