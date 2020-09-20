Why Mira Nair Compressed ‘A Suitable Boy’ Into Just 6 Episodes

The series is mostly in English with a bit of spoken Hindi and Bengali. People have been criticising the language chosen and the odd accent in which the actors speak. Nair confesses that even her own family has criticised this aspect but also reiterates that she and her team worked hard to get the accents right.

Mira Nair, who has worked with Tabu in The Namesake, talks about the actor fondly and refers to her as a big sister, who she loves working with. "As I grow older, I don't want hassles. I want to work with people I love and enjoy," Nair comments.

