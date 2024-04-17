'PM Modi, Please Visit Manipur': Meet the MMA Fighter Who Pleaded for Peace

Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Chungreng Koren, also known as 'Indian Rhino', scored big in the MMA world at the Matrix Fight Night (MFN)-14 in March. But what caught everyone's attention wasn't just his win. It was his heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for his help to bring peace to Manipur, his home state suffering from ethnic conflicts for almost a year now.
Koren's message struck a chord online and soon went viral.
I said it from my heart. Nobody asked me to do so. I did not make a political remark. I am an honest sportsperson.Chungreng Koren, Pro MMA Fighter from Manipur
To prepare for the big fight, Koren shed 18 kgs in a month, all to qualify in the bantamweight category. Training for hours every day, he pushed through exhaustion and injuries.
I practise for 6-7 hours daily. I enjoy the fights. Sometimes during a match, I feel like I will die. My body gets exhausted for the next match. But I never give up.Chungreng Koren, Pro MMA Fighter from Manipur
Koren got into MMA relatively late, around 2017-18, inspired by Thai martial arts movies that he saw as a child. His coach gave him the nickname 'Indian Rhino' for his dominating presence in the ring.
Koren's mother, wife and three children are back home in Manipur. He has personally seen how the unending cycle of violence in the state has affected his family and almost everyone else in the state. Perhaps that's the reason why Koren wants to use his MMA success as a medium to bring attention to Manipur, to appeal for peace in the state that has been burning for almost a year now.
