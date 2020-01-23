We Know Bollywood Awards Are a Sham, but Here’s Why

Over the years, the reason why people don't take these awards seriously is because of their silly categories and having more and more of them have only made things worse. So here are some of the most ridiculous categories at these award shows.

1) Parineeti Chopra once received an award for ‘Style Icon’, in a year where she had no releases.

2) Amitabh Bachchan has been given the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ way too many times so they have to find new ways to award him. So they give him awards like ‘Extraordinary Achievement Award’, or ‘Star of the Millennium’. Not of the decade or the century, the MILLENIUM! Maybe next time they can give him ‘Most Active on Twitter Award’.

3) Two years ago at yet another award function, Taapsee Pannu won an award called 'Impactful Female of the Year/Girl Power Award'. And the next year she wasn’t even nominated for her acclaimed performance in Manmarziyaan. Oh but then the slots are fixed, I get it. I get why she wasn't nominated.

4) And finally my personal favourite is one called ‘I Am More Than You Can See’ which was given to Kareena Kapoor.