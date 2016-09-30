Keshav Banerjee, The Coach Who Discovered MS Dhoni
The Quint caught up with India’s former limited-overs captain MS Dhoni’s first cricket coach Keshav Banerjee at his school – Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi.
Banerjee said that Dhoni has not changed at all since his childhood days. The coach added, Dhoni is still very down to earth.
The coach said that whenever Dhoni comes to meet him, he doesn’t talk about cricket but about the sports activities of the school as a whole and the required infrastructure.
(This story was first published on 4 October 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark MS Dhoni’s 15 years in International Cricket.)
