Birthday Girl Farah Khan On Being A Proud Mommy To Gulab & Jamun
Farah Khan loves her two dogs Gulab and Jamun just as much as her triplets. She’s an animal activist and believes in doing good. On her birthday (9 January), she introduces us to her kids and pups at her residence and also shares her thoughts on animal adoption and organ donation.
We raise a toast to good deeds, a good life and Farah Khan. Happy birthday!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on February 22, 2016. It is being republished on the occasion of Farah Khan’s birthday.)
